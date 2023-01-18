Switch Best-Selling Console in Europe in December 2022, FIFA 23 Best-Selling Game - Sales

FIFA 23 took first place on the Europe charts for December 2022, according to GSD data reported by GamesIndustry. Sales for the game were up five percent compared to FIFA 22 in December 2021.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II was the second best-selling game in December, however, it was pointed out if Pokémon Violet and Pokémon Scarlet sales were combined it would have been number two. This is even with the fact Nintendo doesn't share digital sales.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II sales in December were nearly six percent higher than Call of Duty: Vanguard in December 2021. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet sales in December were five percent higher than last year's Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Grand Theft Auto V and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe saw a big drop in sales compared to a year ago. New releases in December also underperformed with Need for Speed: Unbound the only new release in the top 10 as it debuted in 12th place.

There were a total of 27.4 million games sold in December across Europe, which is a decrease of 13 percent year-on-year. 11.4 million games were digital sales which is down 17 percent compared to last year. Nearly 16 million physical games were sold, which is down just over 10 percent.

There were 1.33 video game consoles sold across Europe in December in the tracked markets. It should be noted the hardware charts exclude two major European countries - the UK and Germany, as well as some smaller markets.

Console sales were down over 19 percent compared to December 2021. All three consoles declined in sales, however, the Switch and Xbox Series X|S saw the steepest drop. PS5 sales declined just 3.4 percent compared to last year.

The Nintendo Switch was comfortably the best-selling console in the tracked European markets for December 2022.

There were more than 1.8 million accessories sold in Europe, which is down over 11 percent compared to last year. The PS5 DualSense controller was the best-selling accessory with sales up 66 percent year-on-year.

Top 20 Games in Europe in November 2022, according to GSD (Digital + Physical):

Position Title 1 FIFA 23 (EA) 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (Activision Blizzard) 3 God of War (Ragnarok) 4 Pokémon Violet (Nintendo)* 5 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 6 Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo)* 7 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe (Nintendo)* 8 Pokémon Scarlet (Nintendo)* 9 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) 10 Just Dance 2023 (Ubisoft) 11 Elden Ring (Bandai Namco) 12 Need for Speed Unbound (EA) 13 NBA 2K23 (2K Games) 14 Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft) 15 Sonic Frontiers (Sega) 16 Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Mojang/Nintendo) 17 Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft) 18 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Warner Bros) 19 Gran Turismo 7 (Sony) 20 Splatoon 3 (Nintendo)*

* Digital data unavailable

GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via Steam, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Major participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Embracer Group (including Gearbox, Koch Media, Sabre Interactive), Focus Entertainment, Konami, Marvellous Games, Microids, Microsoft (including Bethesda), Milestone, Nacon, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Take-Two, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo and 505 Games are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios.

Digital data includes games sold in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, and United Kingdom.

Physical data includes all games, but only those sold in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and United Kingdom.

Console hardware sales cover Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Italy, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland. Accessories sales cover the same markets, but doesn't include Switzerland.

