Ubisoft Cancels Team Battle Arena Game Project Q - News

/ 228 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Ubisoft in April 2022 announced the team battle arena game with a codename of Project Q. The game is not a Battle Royale, but will instead feature multiple PvP modes.

A Ubisoft spokesperson has now confirmed to VideoGamesChronicle development on the game has ended. This follows a report from Insider Gaming the game had been cancelled.

"We can confirm we will no longer support the development of Project Q in order to focus on priority projects, to which our teams are being reallocated," said the Ubisoft spokesperson.

It isn't known if Project Q is one of the three games that Ubisoft said had been cancelled, along with another delay of Skull & Bones.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles