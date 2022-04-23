Ubisoft Announces Team Battle Arena Game Project Q - News

Ubisoft via Twitter announced a team battle arena game with a codename of Project Q. The game is not a Battle Royale, but will instead feature multiple PvP modes.

The game is in early development and those interested can register for upcoming tests on the official Ubisoft website.

"Introducing codename Project Q, a team battle arena letting players truly own the experience! The game is in early development and we will keep testing, so for now all you can do is register for upcoming tests," reads the tweet from Ubisoft.

"By the way, this is not a Battle Royale. The game will feature a variety of PvP modes with one single goal in mind: FUN!"

There was speculation the game would have NFTs in it and Ubisoft has stated there are no plans to add any to the game.

"We don't have plans to add NFTs to this game, you can find out more by registering and taking part in the upcoming tests!"

