F1 Manager 2022 Sells Over 600,000 units, Fell Below Expectations - Sales

Frontier Developments in its latest earnings report for the six month period ending November 30, 2022 announced F1 Manager 2022 has sold over 600,000 units since its release.

The sales for the game "fell materially below original expectations." Frontier Developments suggests the reason for this is "due in part to increased player price sensitivity related to worsening economic conditions."

The game has Metacritic ratings between 74 and 80 across all platforms and player engagement at release were strong and " broadly in-line with original expectations."

"F1 Manager 2022 remains a good first game in an important new annual franchise for Frontier," added Frontier Developments. "We have already learned a lot from our first F1 Manager launch, and we will build the F1 Manager franchise over the coming years."

The board for Frontier Developments due to the lower than expected sales has lowered its revenue projections for fiscal year 2023 and fiscal year 2024.

F1 Manager 2022 released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on August 25, 2022.

