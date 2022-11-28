Switch Sales Explode, Deals Boost Xbox Series X|S - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Nov 13-19 - Sales

posted 2 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 770,021 units sold for the week ending November 19, 2022, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 115.99 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 434,704 units to bring its lifetime sales to 26.49 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 406,373 units to bring their lifetime sales to 18.66 million units.

This week saw the launch of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet for the Nintendo Switch, as well as the start of the Xbox Series S holiday discount.

PS5 sales compared to the same week for the PS4 in 2015 are down by over 330,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same week for the Xbox One are up by nearly 119,000 units. PS4 sold 765,120 units for the week ending November 21, 2015 and Xbox One sales were at 287,698 units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 7,600 units, while the Xbox One sold 106 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same week a year ago are up by 130,548 (42.9%), while Xbox Series X|S sales are up by 155,310 units (61.9%) and Nintendo Switch sales are up by 45,068 units (6.2%).

The PlayStation 4 is down 17,783 units (-70.1%) year-over-year and the Xbox One is down 4,028 units (-97.4%).

Looking at sales week-on-week, the Nintendo Switch sales are up by over 285,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are down by nearly 42,000 units, and Xbox Series X|S sales are up by over 159,000 units.

2022 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch has sold an estimated 14.28 million units, the PlayStation 5 has sold 9.49 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 7.39 million units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 770,021 ( 115,989,806 ) PlayStation 5 - 434,704 ( 26,489,789 ) Xbox Series X|S - 406,373 ( 18,659,494 ) PlayStation 4 - 7,600 ( 117,023,072 ) Xbox One - 106 ( 51,278,664 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 298,495 Xbox Series X|S - 287,421 PlayStation 5 - 211,380 PlayStation 4 - 1,365 Xbox One - 73

Europe hardware estimates:

Switch - 196,519 PlayStation 5 - 131,528

Xbox Series X|S - 83,879

PlayStation 4 - 367 Xbox One - 27 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 251,188 PlayStation 5 - 74,812 Xbox Series X|S - 20,236 PlayStation 4 - 5,836 Xbox One - 3

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 23,819 PlayStation 5 - 16,984

Xbox Series X|S - 14,837

PlayStation 4 - 32 Xbox One - 3 VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals. This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency. Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

