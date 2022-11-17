Xbox Series S Discounted to $250 for the Holidays, Over 900 Games Up to 67% Off - News

Microsoft has announced as part of its holiday sales it has discounted the Xbox Series S by $50 for the holidays. Starting today the console is available for $249.99 at the Microsoft Store and select retailers in the US and Canada.

Other deals include over 900 console games and 200 PC games, which have been discounted up to 67 percent off. Select games from Xbox Game Studios have been discounted up to 50 percent off, while select PC digital games are up to 70 percent off. Gaming accessories are also up to 30 percent off.

The long list of games discounted includes Deathloop, NBA 2K23, FIFA 23, Gotham Knights, Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinite, Sea of Thieves, and Grounded, and more.

Select Xbox Wireless Controllers are available for up to 30 percent off. Other accessories on sale include select SteelSeries accessories, select PowerA mobile accessories, the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal, select Thrustmaster accessories, and select Razer accessories.

Check out the list of discounts below:

$50 off Xbox Series S

Save up to 30% on select gaming accessories

Save up to 67% on hundreds of digital games

Save up to 50% on select games from Xbox Game Studios

Save up to 70% on select PC digital games

Save up to 40% on select SteelSeries accessories for Xbox and PC

Save up to 60% on select PowerA mobile accessories

Save $200 USD on the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal for Xbox

Save up to $60 USD on select Thrustmaster accessories for Xbox and PC

Save up to $80 USD on select Razer accessories for Xbox and PC

