Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Sales Top 10 Million Units Worldwide in 3 Days - Sales

by, posted 58 minutes ago

Nintendo and The Pokemon Company have announced Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have sold over 10 million units worldwide in three days. This includes 4.05 million units sold in Japan.

This has set a new record for Nintendo with the biggest launch ever for any game released on a Nintendo console.

"This is the highest number ever for global and domestic sales in the first three days after the release of software for all Nintendo game consoles, including Nintendo Switch," reads the press release.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet released for the Nintendo Switch on November 18.

