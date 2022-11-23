Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Sales Top 10 Million Units Worldwide in 3 Days - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 58 minutes ago / 512 Views
Nintendo and The Pokemon Company have announced Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have sold over 10 million units worldwide in three days. This includes 4.05 million units sold in Japan.
This has set a new record for Nintendo with the biggest launch ever for any game released on a Nintendo console.
"This is the highest number ever for global and domestic sales in the first three days after the release of software for all Nintendo game consoles, including Nintendo Switch," reads the press release.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet released for the Nintendo Switch on November 18.
This is why we will never get a proper pokemon. Game that looks good and performs well in terms of fps
Pokemon prints money. it makes sense why the games have Wii-quality graphics. Why spend the time polishing the textures, resolution and such if the games are going to sell 10 million worst-case and more likely 20 million and up.
More than Splatoon 3 domestically, double the amount of GoW Ragnarok worldwide... Good game, terribly optimized. I think I'll buy it if it gets a patch. This just shows that some franchise will consistently do good no matter what. Fifa, COD, Pokemon all consistently sell like crazy despite the most debated concerning quality. IP power >= insane quality. Niche IPs can only compete by unmatched quality, even the likes of something like GoW or Zelda. Tbf games like Skyrim also became a massive success with all the bugs, people should realize by now performance does not matter that much. It's all about the gameplay and Pokemon still does Pokemon best.
They were comparing arceus graphics and performance to scarlett ones and arceus was leaps and bounds ahead. This is considering arceus is only 9 months old. Arceus has almost locked Fps and higher texture detail, fov, even animations fo things further out on arceus is going as 30fps not the 2fps or 0fps on scarlett 🤣