Crystal Dynamics: Perfect Dark Development is 'Going Extremely Well'

Crystal Dynamics and Eidos CEO Phil Rogers during Embracer Group's latest earnings call said development on the Perfect Dark reboot is going well.

"We’re working on the iconic Perfect Dark game and the project is going extremely well," said Rogers (via VideoGamesChronicle).

"What's been so promising internally is seeing how our team took on this opportunity, a new way of working. If we think about the future of how we work, collaboration across studios, across time zones, across geographies, across different companies, will all become more common, so it is great to see the team at The Initiative and our team across Crystal studios working so well together."

Perfect Dark is being co-developed by the first-party Xbox studio, The Initiative, as well as Crystal Dynamics, who was recently acquired by Embracer Group.

Perfect Dark is in development for the Xbox Series X|S and PC.

