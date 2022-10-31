Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Had the Biggest PlayStation Store Launch Ever for the Series - News

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has set a new record for the biggest PlayStation Store launch ever for the series. The figure includes pre-orders and day one sales, announced the official PlayStation Twitter account.

"Congratulations to Infinity Ward and Activision on the biggest PlayStation Store launch EVER for a Call of Duty game (including preorders and day one sales)," reads the tweet from the official PlayStation Twitter account.

The latest entry in the first-person shooter series debuted in the top spot on the UK retail charts and Steam charts. In the UK, retail launch sales were 42 percent higher than 2021's Call of Duty: Vanguard and nine percent higher than 2020's Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Sales are down by 61 percent compared to 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, however, digital sales have become a much bigger part of game sales.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 28.

