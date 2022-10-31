Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Tops the UK Charts, Launch Sales 42% Higher Than Vanguard - Sales

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has debuted in first place in its second week the UK retail charts, according to GfK Chart-Track for the week ending October 29, 2022.

The PlayStation 5 version accounted for 53 percent of retail sales, 29 percent on Xbox consoles, and 18 percent on PlayStation 4. It should be noted games on Xbox usually perform better on the digital market.

Retail sales for the game were 42 percent higher than 2021's Call of Duty: Vanguard and nine percent higher than 2020's Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Sales are down by 61 percent compared to 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, however, digital sales have become a much bigger part of game sales.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has had the third biggest retail launch of 2022, behind FIFA 23 and Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

FIFA 23 after spending four weeks at the top has dropped to second place. Retail sales are ahead of last years release by a bit over 7,000 units.

The Nintendo Switch exclusive, Bayonetta 3, debuted in third place with sales up four percent compared to 2018's Bayonetta 2. It appears Switch retail sales are starting to slow as they are down nine percent year-to-date.

Horizon: Forbidden West due to more hardware bundles shot up from eighth to fourth place.

Gotham Knights dropped from second to fifth place as sales fell 72 percent in its second week. Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope in its second week fell from third to seventh place as sales dropped 52 percent.

Persona 5 Royal in its second week dropped out of the top 10 from sixth to 15th place with sales down 61 percent. A Plague Tale: Reqiuem fell out of the top 40.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II - NEW FIFA 23 Bayonetta 3 - NEW Horizon Forbidden West Gotham Knights Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope Nintendo Switch Sports Splatoon 3 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

