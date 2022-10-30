Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Tops the Steam Charts - Sales

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has debuted in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart for Week 43, 2022, which ended October 30, 2022. Another version of the game debuted in third place.

Three versions of Victoria 3 debuted in the top 10 this week. One version debuted in fourth place, another in seventh place, and the Grand Edition in eighth place.

Steam Deck dropped from first to second place. Cyberpunk 2077 re-entered the top 10 in fifth place.

Person 5 Royal dropped from third to sixth place in its second week. RimWorld - Biotech DLC fell four spots to ninth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles on Steam for the week:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II - NEW Victoria 3 - NEW Cyberpunk 2077 Persona 5 Royal Victoria 3 - NEW Victoria 3 Grand Edition - NEW RimWorld - Biotech Football Manager 2023 - Pre-order

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

