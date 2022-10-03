Microsoft Launches Website Dedicated to Activision Blizzard Deal - News

/ 756 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

There has been some opposition to Microsoft's proposed Activision Blizzard deal, including from Sony and Google. The CMA in the UK following its initial investigation announced is doing a more "in-depth Phase 2 investigation to reach a decision that works in the interests of UK gamers and businesses." While the deal has been approved in Saudi Arabia.

Microsoft has now launched a website dedicated to its proposed Activision Blizzard acquisition that was announced in January of this year.

The website explains why Microsoft thinks the deal will benefit gamers and Xbox owners. "Our vision for gaming: More choice and more games for people everywhere," reads the headline on the website.

"Giving players choice in how they play their games makes gaming more accessible and leads to larger, more vibrant communities of players," said Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer. "Choice is equally important to developers. Developers benefit from having a diversity of distribution and business models for their games. Choice unlocks opportunities for innovation and enables the industry to grow."

Microsoft Vice Chair and President Brad Smith added, "Too much friction exists today between creators and gamers; app store policies and practices on mobile devices restrict what and how creators can offer games and what and how gamers can play them. Our large investment to acquire Activision-Blizzard further strengthens our resolve to remove this friction on behalf of creators and gamers alike. We want to enable world-class content to reach every gamer more easily across every platform."

Read Microsoft's list of "Benefits of Xbox + Activision Blizzard" below:

Benefits of Xbox + Activision-Blizzard

Benefits for players

More games on more devices including Xbox, PlayStation, phones and online

Choice in how and where people buy games with subscription and one-off purchase options

For the 95% of gamers who play on phones, alternatives to gaming offerings from the dominant mobile platforms

Benefits for game creators

More ways to get games in front of more players through support, investment and better access to gamers

Better revenue and fair marketplace rules through our app store principles

Greater flexibility in payment systems and the experience they provide their fans

Benefits for the gaming industry

More competition in mobile, where a couple of big players dominate

Greater competition in traditional gaming, where Sony and Nintendo will remain the biggest

Emphasis on positive workplace culture and increased local investment from Microsoft in studios and creative ecosystems around the world

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles