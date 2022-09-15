Sony: Microsoft's Activision 'Deal Would Have Major Negative Implications for Gamers' - News

/ 926 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Microsoft's proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard been approved in Saudi Arabia, but needs the approval from multiple regulatory bodies around the world.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in the UK is entering its second phase as it conducts a more in-depth investigation, according to the Financial Times. It is also reported a similar situation with regulators in the European Union is also expected.

A Sony representative in a statement to GamesIndustry says the company "welcomes the announcement" of the CMA doing a more in-depth investigation.

"By giving Microsoft control of Activision games like Call of Duty, this deal would have major negative implications for gamers and the future of the gaming industry," said the Sony representative.

"We want to guarantee PlayStation gamers continue to have the highest quality gaming experience, and we appreciate the CMA’s focus on protecting gamers."

A Microsoft spokesperson has responded to Sony's statement and said, "It makes zero business sense for Microsoft to remove Call of Duty from PlayStation given its market leading console position.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles