Sony: Microsoft's Activision 'Deal Would Have Major Negative Implications for Gamers' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 926 Views
Microsoft's proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard been approved in Saudi Arabia, but needs the approval from multiple regulatory bodies around the world.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in the UK is entering its second phase as it conducts a more in-depth investigation, according to the Financial Times. It is also reported a similar situation with regulators in the European Union is also expected.
A Sony representative in a statement to GamesIndustry says the company "welcomes the announcement" of the CMA doing a more in-depth investigation.
"By giving Microsoft control of Activision games like Call of Duty, this deal would have major negative implications for gamers and the future of the gaming industry," said the Sony representative.
"We want to guarantee PlayStation gamers continue to have the highest quality gaming experience, and we appreciate the CMA’s focus on protecting gamers."
A Microsoft spokesperson has responded to Sony's statement and said, "It makes zero business sense for Microsoft to remove Call of Duty from PlayStation given its market leading console position.
"This deal would have major negative implications for gamers and the future of the gaming industry," hmm, okay
"We want to guarantee PlayStation gamers continue to have the highest quality gaming experience" there it is!
Look, this is most likely going to be handled the way Minecraft is with a renewed contract every several years. A perpetual license is not something PlayStation is entitled to when they are not the ones spending $70 billion. Only a complete idiot running a company would actually agree to a permanent license.
Of course they don't expect a permanent agreement, they're just shaking the tree in the off chance the deal might not go through.
I wonder what kind of statement Sony will make if/when the deal actually finalizes.
"Only a complete idiot running a company would actually agree to a permanent license."
And similarly Sony would be a complete idiot to not try throwing a wrench into the situation.
I know there are a lot of people that are going to call Sony hypocritical/idiotic/etc, but let's be fair here, if the shoe were on the other foot, or if someone else was in Sony's place, they would almost certainly be doing similar things.
Microsoft/Sony are not our friends, they're in it for the bottom line. If they think saying something/doing something will make them more money in the long run, they will do that.
Jim and his hilarious hypocrisy strikes again.
Well, this isn't "Jim Ryan" directly.
But, yeah all businesses are hypocritical. They are in it for themselves, doesn't matter if it is Microsoft or Sony.
Someone should remind him when he's whining about CoD exclusive deals that there is a PlayStation exclusive beta launching tomorrow for CoD lol
What a crock of shit.
If sony wants cod for longer then give ff7 remake, ff16, star ocean, forspoken and many other games they have money hatted. Sony becoming greedy and a hypocrite
Nah... This is good for "gamers" to keep those exclusives :) You do not understand it! ;-)
They obviously care for "gamers"...
Sony bought Square in a different way, so they will moneyhat everything they make, without spending billions (they don't have to begin with,). Instead they are spending millions and making those back when the games release. The latter is also something that Xbox is somehow not able to do with their legion of studios. In a few months Xbox Series turns 2, but doesn't have much to show for it exclusive wise.
Same result for the "gamers" at the end... The game is not available on the other platform.
They are crying about COD here, a game that may not be available on their platform in the future. This has already been beaten to death anyway. Let's stop pretending that Sony is not a business and that they care even a little for the gamers, they are not. They don't, they care for their profit margin to stay the same.
I love it when Sony cries about another company doing what they themselves have done before.
Fuck, how did i not see sony buying a company for 70 billion, how did i miss this?
They're not wrong for saying this, I know they're saying this to save their own ass, but everyone is thinking in the short term. The long term ramifications of this could be much bigger. You guys have a lot of faith for a company that, not even a decade ago, was being lambasted for their anti-consumer practices. Did you guys even forget about the 7th gen where Microsoft held all the chips and is doing what Sony is doing right now with timed exclusives? Everyone is excited for the revival of Activision's dead IPs, but at the same time you look at what what Microsoft has done to it's biggest IP, Halo, and everyone's happy about that?
If they wouldn't buy Activision the entire damn company would only make CoD games and all their other franchises would die. This way they can keep having an actually diverse portfolio.
They already are:( I'll just be glad that Activision will no longer have the "fast profits above everything" shareholder culture.
It's sad how the CMA only consider Playstation Gamers make up the Gaming Industry. When the CMA is quoting Sony's statement as speaking for the industry in questioning this deal something doesn't seem right.
They're not wrong. We don't need so much of the video game industry under the roof of one oversized company. Microsoft is not your sugar daddy.
So Jim "Lying Ryan" has zero legitimate argument to make against this deal, which is why he resorts to non-stop lies.
No wonder so many are pissed with that clown.
As ive said before - Microsoft will allow the game to be on PS, but only as part of Gamepass.....
And this is where it gets interesting - MSFT will want the full game library to be available, Sony will end up saying only MSFT owned games. So in the end MSFT get a slimmed down GP on PS and Sony gets to continue selling games which are covered by GP on other consoles. Players get access to ALL MSFT games through GP.
You will never see gamepass on a ps console , stop being delusional
Well, he's probably not wrong. This has some potential for positive impact as well, but overall, I'm expecting this to be a negative for gamers. Of course he's saying this just because this is bad for Sony's business, but he's not wrong either.
Really? Because I'm looking forward to the revival of Activision IPs that have been thrown into a vault under lock and key to forever be forgotten all in the name of Call of Duty. We'll actually have a more diverse portfolio of games coming out of Activision after everything finalizes. That's good for gamers.
Yes microsoft have a great track record of reviving ips AND improving ips after they bought the ips.
Activision had one of the least impressive portfolios in gaming even before they went all Call of Duty. They've always been a one- or two-trick pony.
This is like russia invading ucrania and some saying:
Why the fuck does ucrania fight back, let russia come and surrender and end the war!??!?!?
Yes sure, surrender and let russia fuck the country and fuck ucranians.
WHY SONY CANT SHUT UP, I WANT THIS DEAL TO BE DONE BECAUSE I WANT TO BRAG ABOUT MICROSOFT OWNING EVERYTHING , I GIVE MY SOUL TO YOU , PHILL SPENCER MAKE ME A SON!?!? BE MY DAD PAPA PHILL
To compare this deal to the UKRAINE WAR is of poor taste. Don't dishonor all the people that died in this stupid war and delete your post.
I am not comparing the war, but the argument some use that to stop it they should give up when we all know that giving up would be terrible for them, same as people outraged sony is trying to prevent a deal that is terrible for them and imo terrible for the industry but that we will see in ten years or even less.
First of all you misspelled Ukraine and just delete the post there no place for it. I will delete my comment too.
This has got to be one the worst takes in this sites history. God damn.
All deals like these are bad, full stop.
I don't know... Activision has been SO bad to their staff, that bringing them in under Microsoft's HR department is probably a win.
I'm also excited for the prospect of less Call of Duty, and more franchises from Activision's extensive back-catalogue making a return.
It makes zero sense to remove, but they can't commit to not remove? Something wrong is not right.
Are they supposed to commit to permanently keeping CoD on PlayStation before they even own it? And why would they commit to something like that?
Sony had no issue with commiting to keep all games for Bungie multiplatform. Do MS need to do it? Nope, but they want to pose as doing the best for gamers, not removing games from other platforms, saying it doesn't make sense to remove to in the end remove.
But Bungie/Sony didn't commit to keep Bungie multiplatform in perpetuity. It'll be a case-by-case basis going forward, depending on sales, right? Sony/Bungie have offered even less than Microsoft has offered.
Plus they didn’t even announce that until the deal was done.
But according to Don, MS should offer a life time unlimited deal to their main competitor to guarantee access to a franchise MS doesn’t even own. Makes sense.
"It'll be a case-by-case basis going forward, depending on sales, right?"
No such thing was said.
Bungie made a commitment as soon as the deal was announced that people would be able to play anywhere, and that a critical part of the deal was that Bungie would have their independence to put their games wherever they wanted, not where Sony wanted.
MS has offered more in that they are promising a minimum timeline.
But that was the condition made by
bungie not Sony in order to buy them. That's the difference.
They have absolutely no reason to, just like Sony has absolutely no reason not to try to fight the situation.
It makes Zero sense to cut off your biggest market for games....unless you don't care about gamers and only market share in which case its perfect sense.