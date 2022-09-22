Splinter Cell Remake Story to be Updated for a 'Modern-Day Audience' - News

Ubisoft in December of last year announced a Splinter Cell remake is in development at Ubisoft Toronto.

A job posting for a scriptwriter at Ubisoft Toronto spotted by PSU reveals the story for the remake will be updated for a "modern-day audience."

"We’re working on a Splinter Cell remake, assembling a team with passion, drive and respect for the trifocal goggles," reads the job description.

"This is an opportunity to be part of a treasured franchise, rebuilt on Ubisoft’s Snowdrop engine to deliver next-generation visuals and modernized stealth gameplay, while preserving what's at the heart of the Splinter Cell experience.

"Using the first Splinter Cell game as our foundation we are rewriting and updating the story for a modern-day audience. We want to keep the spirit and themes of the original game while exploring our characters and the world to make them more authentic and believable.

"As a Scriptwriter at Ubisoft Toronto, you will join the Narrative team and help create a cohesive and compelling narrative experience for a new audience of Splinter Cell fans."

