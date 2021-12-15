Ubisoft Announces Splinter Cell Remake - News

by, posted 3 hours ago

Ubisoft announced a Splinter Cell remake is in development at Ubisoft Toronto.

"Ubisoft has greenlit the development of a Splinter Cell remake that will draw from the rich canvas of the brand," said Ubisoft in the announcement.

"Led by Ubisoft Toronto, the game will be rebuilt from the ground up using Ubisoft’s own Snowdrop engine—the same engine being used to develop Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, as well as Ubisoft’s upcoming Star Wars game—to deliver new-generation visuals and gameplay, and the dynamic lighting and shadows the series is known for."

View the announcement trailer below:

Ubisoft is hiring staff to work on the remake.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

