Xbox's Sarah Bond Teases More Japanese Games Are Coming to Xbox in the Future

Microsoft’s corporate VP of gaming ecosystem at Xbox Sarah Bond during an IGN Japan live stream teased more Japanese games are coming to Xbox consoles in the future.

"One of the things that I’m super excited about is that we have over 250 developers in Japan developing games for Xbox right now," said Bond (and transcribed by VideoGamesChronicle). "150 have already shipped, 100 of them are in Game Pass and we [recently] got to announce 15 titles made in Asia and 13 in Japan.

"So much has come, but there’s even more that’s going to come in the future and I can’t wait to reveal it to you all as it starts coming out."

Microsoft Gaming CEO in a interview with Game Watch added they are working to meet the demand for original Japanese titles on Xbox.

"It’s not too much to hope for," said Spencer. "We’ve just met with Kojima-san from Kojima Productions and many other game creators to talk about bringing unique titles to the Xbox.

"We understand that many game fans want that. We are also aware of the common desire for games from Japan. We are working on creating such titles, so please look forward to it."

The Xbox 360 had two exclusive JRPGs from Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi - Blue Dragon in 2006 and Lost Odyssey in 2007.

Xbox has been working on getting more games from Japanese developers released on Xbox consoles. This includes Microsoft partnering with Hideo Kojima and Kojima Productions to create a new game for Xbox.

"Hi everyone, this is Hideo Kojima," Kojima said in June during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022. "Yes, there is a game I have always wanted to make. It's a completely new game, one that no one has ever experienced or seen before. I've waited very long for the day when I could finally start to create it.

"With Microsoft's cutting edge cloud technology and the change in the industry's trend, it has now become possible to challenge myself to make this never-before-seen concept. It may take some time, but I'm looking forward to teaming up with Xbox Game Studios and hope to bring you some exciting news in the future!"

