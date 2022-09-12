Ubisoft: Assassin's Creed Mirage Adults Only Rating Was a Mistake - News

It was spotted the Xbox Store listing for Assassin’s Creed Mirage at the time had given the game an ESRB rating of AO for Adults Only. The details for the rating said the game has "Intense Violence, Blood and Gore, Sexual Themes, Partial Nudity, and Real Gambling."

Ubisoft has now provided an update that the Adults Only rating was a mistake and the game has no gambling or lootboxes.

"Following the announcement of Assassin's Creed Mirage, some store pages displayed the game for preorders with an Adults Only ESRB rating," reads the tweet from Ubisoft.

"While the game is still pending rating, we want to reassure players that no real gambling or lootboxes are present in the game."

Ubisoft over the weekend announced Assassin’s Creed Mirage will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store, and Luna in 2023.

Also announced over the weekend are two other Assassin’s Creed games with the codenames of Red and Hexe. Red is the next evolution of the more recent open-world RPG Assassin's Creed games and is set in feudal Japan, while Hexe appears to take place during the time of the witch trials.

