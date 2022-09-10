Assassin's Creed Mirage Arrives in 2023 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 2,275 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Ubisoft during Ubisoft Forward announced Assassin’s Creed Mirage will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store, and Luna in 2023.

View the cinematic world premiere below:

Read details on the game below:

A shorter, more narrative-driven game than recent entries in the series, Assassin's Creed Mirage takes place 20 years before the events of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, as players meet a 17-year-old Basim (now voiced by Lee Majdoub) struggling with nightmarish visions and living life as a cunning street thief. Fortunately for Basim, the Hidden Ones (including his mentor Roshan, voiced by Shohreh Aghdashloo) see his potential and help him flee Baghdad to the Hidden Ones' fortress of Alamut. As he learns their mysterious rituals and powerful tenets, he will hone his unique abilities, discover his true nature, and come to understand a new Creed - one that will change his fate in ways he never could have imagined.

Built as an homage to the first Assassin's Creed games, Mirage pays tribute to the series' roots, as players join the proto-Assassin order known as the Hidden Ones and grow to become a master assassin. Baghdad in the ninth century was a bustling metropolis, and it serves as the perfect dense, urban hunting ground as Basim stalks his prey using the series' largest assortment of tools to date. While they haven't quite adopted the name "Assassins" at this point in history, make no mistake: The Hidden Ones are a powerful and established order, with resources and the all-important creed to guide them. As Basim explores Baghdad, he'll be able to get contracts and upgrades from a network of Hidden One bureaus throughout the city, collect clues on his targets, and take them down with swift assassinations.

Of course, an assassin's greatest advantage comes from their climbing ability, and as the series returns to a large-scale urban environment, Basim will need to leap across rooftops, scale tall towers, and flee guards by parkouring seamlessly through Baghdad's four distinct districts. When information can't be gained by gathering clues, Basim's eagle Enkidu can take to the skies, survey areas, and tag enemies for Basim to stealthily eliminate.

A Powerful Coming-of-Age Story

Discover a narrative-driven action–adventure experience that follows the transformation of a defiant young man into a refined Master Assassin with a conflicted destiny. Meet an inspiring cast of characters who will shape Basim’s destiny and may be more than what they seem…

The Ultimate Assassin

Become the most versatile Assassin in franchise history. Parkour seamlessly through the city and leverage the largest assortment of tools to date. Get contracts at the Assassin’s bureaus, collect vital clues, and stealthily take down targets with more visceral assassinations than ever before.

An Immersive, Reactive City

Explore a dense and vibrant city whose inhabitants react to your every move. Uncover the secrets of four unique districts, from the industrial Karkh to the lush gardens of the Round City. Discover surprising world events and interact with historical figures that shaped the Golden Age of Baghdad.

A Tribute to an Original – Experience a modern take on the features and gameplay that have defined a franchise for 15 years. Journey to Alamut, the legendary home of the Assassins who laid the foundations of the Creed in this heartfelt homage to the game that started it all.

Characters

Basim

Originally born in Samarra, Basim lost his mother at a young age and grew up on his own in the streets of Baghdad. Basim admires the Hidden Ones, and dreams of joining them.

Roshan

After escaping a life of oppression, Roshan became a master assassin at the Hidden Ones’ stronghold, Alamut. Now, she takes Basim under her wing as her first true apprentice.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles