Xbox Game Pass Friend & Family Officially Launches in Ireland and Colombia

A logo for "Xbox Game Pass Friends and Family" leaked earlier this week following Microsoft testing a new Xbox Game Pass tier in Ireland and Colombia at the beginning of August.

The Xbox Game Pass Friend & Family plan has now officially launched in Ireland and Colombia, as spotted by Twitter user Idle Sloth. It is priced at €21.99 ($21.87 USD) per month in Ireland and $49,900 ($11.19 USD) in Colombia.

The new plan gives you access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and let you share the benefits by adding up to four people to their subscription who live in the same country as the primary account holder. Everyone added will have unique access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate games, content, and benefits.

To add or remove friends or family to your Xbox Game Pass Friend & Family plan you can send an invitation email or link at account.microsoft.com.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gives you access to hundreds of games on Xbox consoles, PC, and cloud.

Read an FAQ on the Xbox Game Pass Friend & Family plan in Ireland below:

How does Friends & Family work?

There are two kinds of Friends & Family plan members: The primary account holder is responsible for payments and the only member able to add other users to the group membership, while secondary group members are added and/or removed by the primary member.



To become a primary account holder, you must join Friends & Family through the digital Microsoft Store. After joining, you can manage group members on your Services & subscriptions page and can fill as many or as few of the set number of seats as you’d like. In which countries/regions is Friends & Family available? Currently we are piloting this plan in Colombia and the Republic of Ireland. Future countries/regions might be added in the next months. In Colombia, the monthly price is 49,900 COP. In Ireland, the monthly price is 21.99 euros. Can I share my membership with people anywhere in the world? No, you can only share your membership with people who live in your own country/region . If a group member changes their country/region of residence and no longer matches that of the primary account holder, they will be removed from the group. Are there any other limitations I should be aware of? Yes: You can only be a member of one group at a time.

As the primary account holder, you can invite up to four people at a time with a max of eight people who accept to join your account per year.

Your group members can only join a group up to two times per year. This includes leaving and rejoining the same group.

Only the primary account holder can share their Game Pass benefits via home sharing. Group members cannot share with other accounts on their console. If I have time remaining on my existing Game Pass or Gold membership, what happens when I purchase the Game Pass Friends & Family plan? After you join Game Pass Friends & Family as a Primary Account Holder, the time remaining on your previous plan will automatically convert based on the following table. Conversion ratio subject to change. I currently have… When I upgrade, it becomes… 30 days Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 18 days Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family 30 days Xbox Game Pass (Console) 12 days Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family 30 days PC Game Pass 12 days Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family 30 days Xbox Live Gold 12 days Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family 30 days EA Play 6 days Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family How do I stop recurring billing? The recurring billing feature is switched on by default, meaning you'll automatically pay for a new subscription period when your current period ends. You can switch recurring billing off and back on through your Microsoft account or from your console. Learn more about stopping recurring billing at Microsoft Support.

