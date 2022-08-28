Report: Xbox Game Pass Friends and Family Logo Discovered - News

/ 230 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

It has been reported by Twitter user Aggiornamenti Lumia that a logo for "Xbox Game Pass Friends and Family" has been discovered on the Xbox backend.

A new Xbox Game Pass tier is no secret as Microsoft began testing it in Colombia and Ireland for Xbox Insiders at the beginning of August.

The new tier is current called "Xbox Game Pass – Insider Preview" and lets those who subscribe to it share their Game Pass Ultimate benefits by adding up to four people to their subscription. All the people added will have unique access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate games, content, and benefits.

It now appears the name of this new tier if it were to become available for everyone will be called "Xbox Game Pass Friends and Family."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles