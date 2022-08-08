PS5 Outsells Nintendo GameCube - Sales

/ 624 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Sony's latest video game console, the PlayStation 5, has outsold the lifetime sales of the Nintendo GameCube, according to VGChartz estimates.

The PS5 had sold an estimated 21.83 million units worldwide through July 30, 2022, while the GameCube sold 21.74 million units lifetime.

Up next for the PS5 is the original Xbox with lifetime sales of 24.65 million units, followed by the the Atari 2600 with 30 million units sold and the Nintendo 64 with 32.93 million units sold.

Breaking down sales by region, the PS5 has sold an estimated 8.69 million units in North America, 7.88 million units in Europe, 1.81 million units in Japan, and 3.45 million units in the rest of the world. This compared to the GameCube, which sold 12.55 million units in North America, 4.44 million units in Europe, 4.04 million units in Japan, and 0.71 million units in the rest of the world.

Breaking down PS5 Europe sales, the console has sold an estimated 1.88 million units in the UK, 1.51 million units in Germany, and 1.01 million units in France.

Sony Interactive Entertainment did announce it had shipped 21.7 million PlayStation 5 consoles as of June 30, 2022. With 21.7 million PlayStation 5 consoles shipped through the end of June 30 that means 2.4 million units were shipped from April to June. Demand for the console is still well above what Sony is able to supply.

For reference, the PlayStation 4 had shipped 2.9 million units in the same quarter for a lifetime total of 25.3 million units shipped as of June 30, 2015. This puts the PS5 behind shipped PS4 units by 3.6 million units.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles