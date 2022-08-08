Xbox Series X|S Sales Top 16 Million - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for July 24-30 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 2,548 Views
The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 297,466 units sold for the week ending July 30, 2022, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 110.98 million units lifetime.
The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 243,612 units to bring its lifetime sales to 21.83 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 177,395 units to bring their lifetime sales to 16.13 million units.
PS5 sales compared to the same week for the PS4 in 2015 are up by nearly 61,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same week for the Xbox One are up by over 101,000 units. PS4 sold 182,909 units for the week ending August 1, 2015 and Xbox One sales were at 76,205 units.
The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 5,536 units, and the Xbox One sold 420 units.
Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up by 15,813 units (5.6%), while the PlayStation 5 is up by 8,551 (3.6%) and the Xbox Series X|S is up 52,277 units (41.8%).
The PlayStation 4 is down 22,717 units (-80.4%) year-over-year and the Xbox One is down 10,859 units (-96.3%).
Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales are flat, PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 4,000 units, and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by over 10,000 units.
2022 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch has sold an estimated 9.10 million units, the PlayStation 5 has sold 4.85 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 4.48 million units.
Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch - 297,466 (110,983,148)
- PlayStation 5 - 243,612 (21,825,208)
- Xbox Series X|S - 177,395 (16,129,248)
- PlayStation 4 - 5,536 (116,976,834)
- Xbox One - 420 (50,532,402)
- Switch - 102,914
- Xbox Series X|S - 91,073
- PlayStation 5 - 77,470
- PlayStation 4 - 3,865
- Xbox One - 341
- PlayStation 5 - 88,129
- Switch - 78,397
- Xbox Series X|S - 52,643
- PlayStation 4 - 1,536
- Xbox One - 65
- Switch - 103,720
- PlayStation 5 - 69,608
- Xbox Series X|S - 27,658
- PlayStation 4 - 77
- Xbox One - 6
- Switch - 12,435
- PlayStation 5 - 8,405
- Xbox Series X|S - 6,021
- PlayStation 4 - 58
- Xbox One - 8
VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.
This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.
will the switch pass the ps4 until the end of the year?
Lots of console in Japan and soon we will takeover usa. We number 1 in UK. Usa follow Japan in console. Thank you sony. Thank you Ninetendo. Thank you Japan. Video game number 1.
Sony having stock and they fly in seconds.
Fucking hell switch is a fucking beast
PS5 is beginning to pull away from Xbox again. Glad to see that Sony can manufacture more units. Though I do believe Xbox will be able to remain competitive in the years to come. It's just Sony has been more significantly effected with regard to supply than Xbox has based on demand.
Series with 16m by the end of July, as predicted. PS5 grew its gap from 5.5 to 5.7m. And Switch just couldnt pull out 111m by end of the month. It will start first week of August with it then.
It seems as if Sony is actually succeeding bit by bit in increasing the units produced. These are very strong Japan numbers for the PS5. All in all, all consoles experienced a very healthy sales week based on the estimates. I think we are heading for a very promising holiday season at the end of the year.
What I'm curious about is the percentage of those numbers in Japan that are actually being scalped to sell into other countries due to the drop in the value of yen.
Even still, it's awesome that Sony is able to manufacture more and hopefully they keep it up for the rest of the year!