PS5 Ships 21.7 Million Units as of June 2022

Sony Interactive Entertainment in its financial results announced it has shipped 21.7 million PlayStation 5 consoles as of June 30, 2022.

With 21.7 million PlayStation 5 consoles shipped through the end of June 2022 that means 2.4 million units were shipped from April to June. This is up from 2.3 million for the same quarter a year ago.

For reference, the PlayStation 4 had shipped 2.9 million units in the same quarter for a lifetime total of 25.3 million units shipped as of June 30, 2015. This puts the PS5 behind shipped PS4 units by 3.6 million units.

Sony at the time of this writing did not provide an update on PlayStation 4 shipment figures. Lifetime PlayStation 4 shipments were at 117.0 million units at the end of March 2022.

There were a total of 47.1 million games sold on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 for the quarter. This is down 16.5 million from 63.6 million during the same period a year earlier. Digital sales accounted for 79 percent of software sales.

There were 6.4 million first-party games sold across the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. This is down 4.1 million from 10.5 million first-party games sold a year ago.

The number of PlayStation Plus subscribers is now at 47.3 million, which is up 1 million from 46.3 million from the same quarter a year ago. There were 102 million monthly active users, a drop from 105 million a year ago.

Sony's Game & Network Services Segment for the quarter ending June 30, 2022, reported revenue decreased 11.7 percent year-over-year to 604.1 billion yen ($4.55 billion), while operating income decreased 30.5 percent to 52.8 billion yen ($0.40 billion).

The decrease year-over-year was attributed to lower sales in first-party and third-party games and DLC, according to Sony.

The forecast for the 2022 fiscal year expects revenue to be at 3,620 billion yen ($27.24 billion), while operation income will be at 255 billion yen ($1.92 billion).

The forecast is slightly lower than what was given three months ago. This is due to lower expected third-party game sales and DLC.

"Sales are expected to be lower than the May forecast due to an expected decrease in sales of non-first party titles including add-on content, partially offset by the impact of foreign exchange rates," reads the report from Sony.

"Operating income is expected to be lower than the May forecast due to the impact of the above-mentioned decrease in sales of non-first-party titles and the negative impact of foreign exchange rates, as well as an expected approximately 13 billion yen increase in expenses associated with acquisitions, from approximately 44 billion yen to approximately 57 billion yen.

"This expected increase is mainly due to the acquisition of Bungie, Inc. being completed earlier than the assumed timing."

