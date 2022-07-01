Bethesda Hires Fallout: London Mod Developer - News

The Fallout: London mod team in a statement announced lead technical adviser Ryan Johnson is leaving the project to go work at Bethesda as an associate level designer.

Johnson before he left has provided design documents, so the rest of the team can continue to work without any issues. He has also already completed his level design tasks and a few extra tasks that the team did not expect him to do.

Fallout: London mod team also revealed that Project Lead Dean Carter was offered a position at the Bethesda UK brand to work on Fallout 76, however, he decided to decline the job offer and continue to work on the mod until it is completed.

The mod is expected to be released sometime in 2023.

