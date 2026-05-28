Pragmata Director Says 'Of Course I'd Love to See a Sequel, But I'm Not the Only Who Decides' - News

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Pragmata director Yonghee Cho and producer Naoto Oyama in an interview with GamesRadar was asked if they would like to make Pragmata 2.

"I honestly don't know what the future holds," said Oyama. "Like you said, it's only been a month since Pragmata went on sale, so honestly, what I'm focused on is just trying to get as many people to experience Pragmata as I can. I'm focused on Pragmata itself."

Cho added, "Of course I'd love to see a sequel. But I'm not the only one who decides, so unfortunately I can't really comment beyond that."

Pragmata released for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on April 17. It sold over two million units in 16 days.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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