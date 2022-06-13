Kojima Productions to Continue Partnership With PlayStation Following Xbox Deal - News

Xbox Game Studios and Kojima Productions during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase announced a partnership to create a new video game for Xbox consoles.

"With Microsoft's cutting edge cloud technology and the change in the industry's trend, it has now become possible to challenge myself to make this never-before-seen concept," said Kojima during the showcase. "It may take some time, but I'm looking forward to teaming up with Xbox Game Studios and hope to bring you some exciting news in the future!"

Kojima Productions has now released a statement saying they will continue their partnership with Sony Interactive Entertainment following the deal with Microsoft.

"As an independent creative studio, Kojima Productions will continue pursuing work on creations for our fans. We will explore various possibilities with games, movies, and music through platforms that evolve with time and technology. We look forward to your continued support!

"After the announcement of our partnership with Microsoft using the cloud technology, many people have asked us about our collaboration with SIE. Please be assured that we continue to have a very good partnership with PlayStation as well."

