Horizon: Forbidden West Retakes 1st on the UK Charts

Horizon: Forbidden West has retaken first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK for the week ending June 4, 2022. Retail sales for the game were up 31 percent week-over-week as the game has appeared in an official PS5 bundle.

Nintendo Switch Sports is up one spot to second place as sales rose 24 percent due to the bank holiday in the UK celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is up to third place as sales were up 77 percent. FIFA 22 took fourth place with sales up 79 percent.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up to fifth place as sales increased 27 percent. Pokémon Legends: Arceus is up two spots to sixth place with sales up 13 percent. WWE 2K22 saw the biggest increase in sales this week as it jumped from 35th to seventh place. Sales grew 356 percent for the wrestling game.

Sniper Elite 5 after debuting in first place last week has fallen to eighth place as sales slid 67 percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Horizon: Forbidden West Nintendo Switch Sports LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga FIFA 22 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Pokémon Legends: Arceus WWE 2K22 Sniper Elite 5 Minecraft (NS) Gran Turismo 7

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

