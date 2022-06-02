Marvel's Spider-Man Series Tops 33 Million Units Sold - Sales

/ 642 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced the Marvel's Spider-Man franchise has sold over 33 million units worldwide as of May 15, 2022.

"I'm both ecstatic and humbled to share that the Marvel's Spider-Man series now has sold through more than 33 million copies globally, as of May 15, 2022," said Insomniac Games Head of Franchise Strategy & Studio Relations Ryan Schneider.

The Marvel's Spider-Man series includes Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on the PlayStation 5, Marvel’s Spider-Man on the PlayStation 4, and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

Sony Interactive Entertainment also announced Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered will launch for PC on August 12 and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales will land on PC in Fall 2022.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles