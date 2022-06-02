Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered Headed to PC on August 12 - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developers Insomniac Games and Nixxes Software during today's PlayStation State of Play announced Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered will launch for PC on August 12.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is available now for the PlayStation 5, while the original Marvel’s Spider-Man is available for the PlayStation 4.

View the announcement trailer below:

