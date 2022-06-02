Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered Headed to PC on August 12 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 21 minutes ago / 176 Views
Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developers Insomniac Games and Nixxes Software during today's PlayStation State of Play announced Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered will launch for PC on August 12.
Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is available now for the PlayStation 5, while the original Marvel’s Spider-Man is available for the PlayStation 4.
View the announcement trailer below:
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Was NOT expecting this announcement! Of all the PS games I was expecting to come to PC, Spider-Man wasn't one of them. I figured it was going to be part of the licensing deal, but that now means every single PS exclusive is in play now for PC
If spider man is coming to PC I don’t think there is any Sony property that is off the table for PC.
The plan will be - sell on console, when console sales slow, shift it to psplus and then use pc to bump up the cash flow.
What Sony need to do now is get some form of distribution on PC - I could see them buying epic games for the game services, unreal engine 5 and also epic game store.