Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Headed to PC in Fall 2022

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developers Insomniac Games and Nixxes Software in a PlayStation Blog post announcing Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered will launch for PC on August 12, also revealed Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales will also be getting a release on PC.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales will land on PC in Fall 2022.

"I am extremely pleased with our collaboration with Insomniac on the Marvel’s Spider-Man series, the shared support provided between our teams and their dedication to quality above all is inspiring," said Nixxes' Founder and Senior Director of Development Jurjen Katsman.

"It allows our team to leverage our technical expertise and focus on creating the best possible PC experience that takes advantage of all the exciting possibilities the PC platform has to offer.

"Our team has always been big fans of the work from Insomniac and partnering with them to bring Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales to PC in the best way we can is something we are incredibly excited about."

