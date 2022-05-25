PlayStation Plus Premium Game Trials Vary in Length - News

The revamped PlayStation Plus launched earlier this week in Asia and reports on it from users have been circulating around the internet.

Twitter user PS Vortex reports that the game trials available for PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers vary in length. Game trials for Horizon: Forbidden West and Cyberpunk 2077 are five hours in length, while it is two hours for Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves and WWE 2K22.

PlayStation Plus Premium is the most expensive of the three tiers available in the revamped PlayStation Plus. The other two tiers are Essential and Extra. It combines PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now into a singe service.

It was reported last month that developers that are working on games for PlayStation consoles that cost $34 / €33 / ￥4000 or higher are now required to create a time-limited game trial for their games

The revamped PlayStation Plus will also launch in Japan on June 1, in the Americas on June 13, and in Europe on June 22.

Sony has also revealed some original PlayStation and PSP titles on the PlayStation Plus classic game catalog will be adding Trophies. It was noted this is an optional feature for developers to add to their game.

