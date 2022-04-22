New PlayStation Plus Launch Dates Revealed - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced the start dates for the relaunch of the new PlayStation Plus. The service will first launch in Asia on May 23, in Japan on June 1, in the Americas on June 13, and in Europe on June 22.

Sony is also expanding its cloud streaming access to Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Malta, Poland, Republic of Cyprus, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia to bring the total number of markets with cloud streaming access to 30 markets.

"We’ve been working on this massive global effort to provide flexible options, quality games and greater value for our members for quite some time now – and we’re just a few weeks away from our first regional rollout," said Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan. "We want to thank our PlayStation community for the ongoing support, and we’ll have more to share as we get closer to launch."

The new PlayStation Plus will be available in three tiers - Essential, Extra, and Premium and will combine the current PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now into a singe service.

When the new PlayStation Plus service launches, PlayStation Now will no longer be available as a standalone service. PlayStation Now subscribers will migrate over to PlayStation Plus Premium with no increase in price.

Read the breakdown of three tiers below:

PlayStation Plus Essential

Benefits : Provides the same benefits that PlayStation Plus members are getting today, such as: Two monthly downloadable games Exclusive discounts Cloud storage for saved games Online multiplayer access There are no changes for existing PlayStation Plus members in this tier.

:

Price* for PlayStation Plus Essential remains the same as the current price for PlayStation Plus. United States $9.99 monthly / $24.99 quarterly / $59.99 yearly Europe €8.99 monthly / €24.99 quarterly / €59.99 yearly United Kingdom £6.99 monthly / £19.99 quarterly / £49.99 yearly Japan ¥850 monthly / ¥2,150 quarterly / ¥5,143 yearly

for PlayStation Plus Essential remains the same as the current price for PlayStation Plus.

PlayStation Plus Extra

Benefits : Provides all the benefits from the Essential tier Adds a catalog of up to 400* of the most enjoyable PS4 and PS5 games – including blockbuster hits from our PlayStation Studios catalog and third-party partners. Games in the Extra tier are downloadable for play.

:

Price* : United States $14.99 monthly / $39.99 quarterly / $99.99 yearly Europe €13.99 monthly / €39.99 quarterly / €99.99 yearly United Kingdom £10.99 monthly / £31.99 quarterly / £83.99 yearly Japan ¥1,300 monthly / ¥3,600 quarterly / ¥8,600 yearly

:

PlayStation Plus Premium**

Benefits : Provides all the benefits from Essential and Extra tiers Adds up to 340* additional games, including: PS3 games available via cloud streaming A catalog of beloved classic games available in both streaming and download options from the original PlayStation, PS2 and PSP generations Offers cloud streaming access for original PlayStation, PS2, PSP and PS4 games offered in the Extra and Premium tiers in markets** where PlayStation Now is currently available. Customers can stream games using PS4 and PS5 consoles, and PC.*** Time-limited game trials will also be offered in this tier, so customers can try select games before they buy.

:

Price* : United States $17.99 monthly / $49.99 quarterly / $119.99 yearly Europe €16.99 monthly / €49.99 quarterly / €119.99 yearly United Kingdom £13.49 monthly / £39.99 quarterly / £99.99 yearly Japan ¥1,550 – monthly / ¥4,300 – quarterly / ¥10,250 yearly

:

PlayStation Plus Deluxe (Select Markets) For markets without cloud streaming, PlayStation Plus Deluxe will be offered at a lower price compared to Premium, and includes a catalog of beloved classic games from the original PlayStation, PS2 and PSP generations to download and play, along with time-limited game trials. Benefits from Essential and Extra tiers are also included. Local pricing will vary by market.

**Current markets where PlayStation Now is available: US, Canada, Japan, UK, France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Austria, Switzerland, Ireland, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Norway, Denmark, Finland, and Sweden.

***PC streaming is not available in Japan at launch and will be supported in a future update.

