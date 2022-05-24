PS1 and PSP Trophies on PS Plus is 'Optional for Developers' - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment in a new PlayStation Blog post has provided a guide into the new PlayStation Plus service that will be launching soon in the west and Japan.

It was confirmed last week that Days Gone developer Sony Bend will be adding Trophies to the PlayStation Classic title Syphon Filter when it launches on the new PlayStation Plus.

Sony stated that some original PlayStation and PSP titles on the PlayStation Plus classic game catalog will be adding Trophies. It was noted this is an optional feature for developers to add to their game.

"Some original PlayStation and PSP titles may offer trophies such as Ape Escape, Hot Shots Golf, IQ Intelligent Qube, and Syphon Filter. This feature is optional for developers," reads the PlayStation Blog post.

The new PlayStation Plus is available now in Asia and will launch in in Japan on June 1, in the Americas on June 13, and in Europe on June 22. The new PlayStation Plus will be available in three tiers - Essential, Extra, and Premium. It combines PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now into a singe service.

