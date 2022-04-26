PlayStation Games Priced $34 or Higher Reportedly Now Required to Have Time-Limited Game Trials - News

posted 13 minutes ago

Developers that are working on games for PlayStation consoles that cost $34 / €33 / ￥4000 or higher are now required to create a time-limited game trial for their games, according to a report from Game Developer.

The game trials will not be required for games that cost less than $34 / €33 / ￥4000 or upcoming PlayStation VR titles.

Sony is giving developers up to three months after a games launch on the PlayStation Store to release their timed trial.

The game trials must be at least two hours long and will be included in the PlayStation Plus Premier tier for a minimum of 12 months.

Sony is also open to releasing custom game demos instead of time-limited game trials, but these will only be approved on a case-by-case basis. Developers are still able to publish free weekends, game trials, or custom demos that can be access by all PlayStation owners.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

