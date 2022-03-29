New PlayStation Plus Combines PS Plus and PS Now, to Launch in June With 3 Tiers - News

/ 269 Views

by, posted 4 minutes ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced it is launching an all-new version of PlayStation Plus in June that will be available in three tiers - Essential, Extra, and Premium.

The relaunch of PlayStation Plus will combine the current PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now into a singe service.

"Since launching PlayStation Plus in 2010, SIE has been at the forefront of innovation with game subscription services," said Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan. "We were thrilled to be the first console membership service that included a refreshed library of games through PlayStation Plus, and also launched the first console game streaming service with PlayStation Now.

"Today, we are pleased to share with you official news about changes coming to our subscription services. This June, we’re bringing together PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now in an all-new PlayStation Plus subscription service that provides more choice to customers across three membership tiers globally."

Ryan added, "Building upon more than 25 years of expertise in gaming innovation, this change to our subscription services highlights our continued efforts to evolve our network services business to match our customer’s preferences.

"With the all-new PlayStation Plus, we’re focused on delivering a compelling game subscription service with curated content from our exclusive PlayStation Studios team and our third-party partners. The newly enhanced PlayStation Plus will enable our fans to discover and engage with more content than ever before, and deepen their connection with the PlayStation community through shared experiences."

When the new PlayStation Plus service launches, PlayStation Now will no longer be available as a standalone service. PlayStation Now subscribers will migrate over to PlayStation Plus Premium with no increase in price.

This new version of PlayStation Plus will roll out over time in different regions. It will first launch in some markets in Asia, followed by North America, Europe, and the rest of the world. The goal is to have it available worldwide by the end of the first half of 2022.

Read the breakdown of three tiers below:

PlayStation Plus Essential

Benefits : Provides the same benefits that PlayStation Plus members are getting today, such as: Two monthly downloadable games Exclusive discounts Cloud storage for saved games Online multiplayer access There are no changes for existing PlayStation Plus members in this tier.





:

Price* for PlayStation Plus Essential remains the same as the current price for PlayStation Plus. United States $9.99 monthly / $24.99 quarterly / $59.99 yearly Europe €8.99 monthly / €24.99 quarterly / €59.99 yearly United Kingdom £6.99 monthly / £19.99 quarterly / £49.99 yearly Japan ¥850 monthly / ¥2,150 quarterly / ¥5,143 yearly

for PlayStation Plus Essential remains the same as the current price for PlayStation Plus.

PlayStation Plus Extra

Benefits : Provides all the benefits from the Essential tier Adds a catalog of up to 400* of the most enjoyable PS4 and PS5 games – including blockbuster hits from our PlayStation Studios catalog and third-party partners. Games in the Extra tier are downloadable for play.

:

Price* : United States $14.99 monthly / $39.99 quarterly / $99.99 yearly Europe €13.99 monthly / €39.99 quarterly / €99.99 yearly United Kingdom £10.99 monthly / £31.99 quarterly / £83.99 yearly Japan ¥1,300 monthly / ¥3,600 quarterly / ¥8,600 yearly

:

PlayStation Plus Premium**

Benefits : Provides all the benefits from Essential and Extra tiers Adds up to 340* additional games, including: PS3 games available via cloud streaming A catalog of beloved classic games available in both streaming and download options from the original PlayStation, PS2 and PSP generations Offers cloud streaming access for original PlayStation, PS2, PSP and PS4 games offered in the Extra and Premium tiers in markets** where PlayStation Now is currently available. Customers can stream games using PS4 and PS5 consoles, and PC.*** Time-limited game trials will also be offered in this tier, so customers can try select games before they buy.

:

Price* : United States $17.99 monthly / $49.99 quarterly / $119.99 yearly Europe €16.99 monthly / €49.99 quarterly / €119.99 yearly United Kingdom £13.49 monthly / £39.99 quarterly / £99.99 yearly Japan ¥1,550 – monthly / ¥4,300 – quarterly / ¥10,250 yearly

:

PlayStation Plus Deluxe (Select Markets) For markets without cloud streaming, PlayStation Plus Deluxe will be offered at a lower price compared to Premium, and includes a catalog of beloved classic games from the original PlayStation, PS2 and PSP generations to download and play, along with time-limited game trials. Benefits from Essential and Extra tiers are also included. Local pricing will vary by market.

**Current markets where PlayStation Now is available: US, Canada, Japan, UK, France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Austria, Switzerland, Ireland, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Norway, Denmark, Finland, and Sweden.

***PC streaming is not available in Japan at launch and will be supported in a future update.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles