Nintendo Switch Sports Tops the French Charts, Horizon Forbidden West Jumps Up the Charts

by William D'Angelo , posted 9 minutes ago / 79 Views

Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 19, 2022, according to SELL.

Mario kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up one spot to second place and Kirby and the Forgotten Land (NS) is down from second to third place. Horizon Forbidden West (PS5) re-entered the top five in fourth place. Pokémon Legends: Arceus (NS) is down one spot to fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

  1. Horizon Forbidden West
  2. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  3. Call of Duty: Vanguard

Xbox Series X|S

  1. Elden Ring
  2. Forza Horizon 5
  3. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
PS4
  1. Gran Turismo 7
  2. Elden Ring
  3. Horizon Forbidden West
Xbox One
  1. FIFA 22
  2. Grand Theft Auto V
  3. WWE 2K22
Nintendo Switch
  1. Nintendo Switch Sports
  2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  3. Kirby and the Forgotten Land
PC
  1. Farming Simulator 22
  2. Microsoft Flight Simulator - Premium Deluxe Edition
  3. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


