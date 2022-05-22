PS5 Bundle Boosts Horizon Forbidden West to 1st on the UK Charts - Sales

Horizon Forbidden West shot up two spots to take first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK for the week ending May 21, 2022. Sales for the game increased 94 percent following the release of a PS5 bundle that included a copy of the game.

The extra PS5 stock with the new bundle also boosted the sales of Gran Turismo 7 by 38 percent as it took 10th place and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart by 275 percent as it re-entered the charts in 15th place.

Nintendo Switch Sports after three weeks at the top dropped to second place with sales down 37 percent week-over-week.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga dropped to third place after sales were down 30 percent, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is down to fourth place as sales slip 16 percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Horizon Forbidden West Nintendo Switch Sports LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Pokémon Legends: Arceus Minecraft (NS) Grand Theft Auto V FIFA 22 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Gran Turismo 7

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

