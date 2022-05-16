Diablo III Tops 65 Million Players - News

Blizzard Entertainment announced the hack-and-slash action RPG, Diablo III, has surpassed 65 million players worldwide since it launched 10 years ago on May 15, 2012 for PC.

"Exactly 10 years ago today, brave Nephalem arrived in the town of New Tristram to investigate a falling star," reads the announcement post from Blizzard. "This discovery would give way to a divine ally and a quest to stop a sinister plot to destroy Sanctuary and the High Heavens.

"Even after the final blow was struck, and Diablo defeated, these same valiant Nephalem continued to protect those in need. We—and Sanctuary—thank you for your decade-worth of valor, dedication, and your vanquishing of endless nightmarish threats to have been birthed by the Burning Hells.

"Remember, this 10-year milestone for Diablo III was made possible by YOU, Nephalem, many of whom have spent countless hours demon-slaying, looting, and creating memorable moments to look back on.

"To show our undying appreciation for the support of more than 65 million Nephalem worldwide over the past 10 years, we have an exciting announcement for the Echoing Nightmare and will be providing a mid-season buff. But first, we want to thank you once more for celebrating the 10th anniversary of Diablo III with us!"

Diablo III released for PC in May 2012, for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in September 2013, for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in August 2014, and for the Nintendo Switch in November 2018.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

