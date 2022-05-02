Tomb Raider Series' AAA Titles Top 88 Million Units Sold Lifetime - Sales

Eidos Montreal during a livestream where it was announced it would be acquired by Embracer Group revealed that Tomb Raider franchise has sold over 88 million AAA units lifetime since the release of the original game in 1996. On top of that over 53 million paid mobile games have been sold.

The AAA Tomb Raider reboot trilogy has sold 38 million units lifetime as of December 2021. The trilogy includes 2013's Tomb Raider, Rise of the Tomb Raider, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider. That would mean the AAA Tomb Raider games outside the reboot trilogy have sold a combined 50 million units.

The 88 million figure for the AAA releases is up from 85 million units sold as of October 2021.

Crystal Dynamics last month announced a new Tomb Raider game is in development and it will be built using Unreal Engine 5.

