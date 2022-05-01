Nintendo Switch Sports Tops the UK Charts, More PS5 Stock Boosts GT7 and Horizon Sales - Sales

posted 2 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Sports has debuted in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK for the week ending April 30, 2022.

Its debut is smaller than Wii Sports and Wii Sports Resort in the UK. Both those games had a similar launch, while Nintendo Switch Sports launch sales are just below half of them. However, its sales were far better than 2014's Wii Sports Club.

Nintendo Switch Sports first week sales are more than six times higher than Ring Fit Adventure, more than double Mario Party Superstars, and nearly eight times higher than Just Dance 2022.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga fell to second place with sales down 25 percent.

There was more PS5 stock for the week that saw Gran Turismo 7 sales jump 152 percent and up from 11th to third place. Horizon Forbidden West is up from seventh to fourth while sales were up 52 percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Nintendo Switch Sports - NEW LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Gran Turismo 7 Horizon Forbidden West Pokémon Legends: Arceus Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Elden Ring Grand Theft Auto V Kirby and the Forgotten Land Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

