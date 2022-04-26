Devil May Cry 5 Sales Top 5 Million Units - Sales

/ 74 Views

by, posted 11 minutes ago

Capcom announced Devil May Cry 5 has sold over five million units worldwide.

The game first released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in March 2019 and for Amazon Luna in December 2021. An enhanced Special Edition of the game was a launch title for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S with a release in November 2020.

Capcom did not specify if the five million figure includes the Special Edition or not. The PS4, Xbox One, and PC versions of the game had sold 4.8 million units as of December 31, 2021.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles