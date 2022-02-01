By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Capcom Updates Its Best-Sellers Lists - Monster Hunter World at 17.8M, RE2 Remake at 9.3M

Capcom Updates Its Best-Sellers Lists - Monster Hunter World at 17.8M, RE2 Remake at 9.3M - Sales

by William D'Angelo , posted 24 minutes ago / 134 Views

Capcom has updated its list of Platinum Titles, games that have sold over one million units as of December 31, 2021. The list includes 107 games with sales over one million units, 49 over two million units, 10 over five million units, and two over 10 million units sold.

Resident Evil 7: biohazard sold 400,000 units to bring lifetime sales to 10.6 million units, Resident Evil 2 sold 400,000 units to bring sales to 9.3 million units, Resident Evil Village sold 900,000 units to bring sales to 5..7 million units and Resident Evil 3 sold 300,000 units to bring sales to 4.9 million units. 

Monster Hunter Rise sold 200,000 units in the quarter to bring lifetime sales to 7.7 million units. Monster Hunter: World sold 300,000 units in the quarter to bring lifetime sales to 17.8 million units, while the Iceborne expansion sold 300,000 units for a total of 8.8 million units. Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin sold 100,000 units to bring lifetime sales to 1.4 million units.

Street Fighter V sold 100,000 units to bring lifetime sales to 6.1 million units. Devil May Cry 5 sold 100,000 units to bring lifetime sales to 4.8 million units.

Check out the complete list below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

0 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated

There are no comments to display.