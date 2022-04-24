PlayStation Plus Subscribers Can 'Easily Upgrade' to Higher Tiers - News

/ 550 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment in an email sent to PlayStation Plus members to inform them of the upcoming changes to PlayStation Plus has revealed it will be easy to upgrade to higher tiers.

"You can easily upgrade to a higher benefits plan at any time," reads the email from Sony and reported by OneMoreGame. "To do so, you’ll need to pay the difference between your current plan and your new plan, adjusted for the remaining time of your subscription."

The new PlayStation Plus will be available in three tiers - Essential, Extra, and Premium and will combine the current PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now into a singe service.

When the new PlayStation Plus service launches, PlayStation Now will no longer be available as a standalone service. PlayStation Now subscribers will migrate over to PlayStation Plus Premium with no increase in price.

The new service will first launch in Asia on May 23, in Japan on June 1, in the Americas on June 13, and in Europe on June 22.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles