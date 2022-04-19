Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Launches July 29 - News

Publisher Nintendo and developer Monolith Soft announced Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will launch for the Nintendo Switch on July 29. This release date is earlier than the previously announced September window.

A Special Edition of the game will be available on the My Nintendo Store. It includes package artwork from Masatsugu Saito, a full-color over 250-page hardcover art book and a steel case.

View the release date reveal trailer below:

Read the latest details on the game below:

The Xenoblade Chronicles 3 game for the Nintendo Switch system is arriving earlier than expected! Are you feeling it?

Originally announced to launch in September of this year, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will now launch for the Nintendo Switch family of systems on July 29. The latest entry in the long-running role-playing series, which connects the futures of the two previous mainline Xenoblade Chronicles games, invites players to embark on an epic adventure with “life” as its central theme.

In the game, players will step into the roles of protagonists Noah and Mio amid turmoil between the nations of Keves and Agnus. Six characters hailing from those nations join forces to learn the truth behind their conflict, and set their sights for Swordsmarch, a land pierced by a giant sword.

The new trailer for the game reveals the background of the group’s journey in Aionios, a vast and sublime natural world, and reveals new details about the battle system:

Battle with up to seven characters : Like in previous Xenoblade Chronicles games, battles start by facing enemies directly in the overworld. Players can control Noah’s party of six, as well as additional characters they’ll meet during the adventure. Each character has their own role in battle, which allows for diverse strategies.

: Like in previous games, battles start by facing enemies directly in the overworld. Players can control Noah’s party of six, as well as additional characters they’ll meet during the adventure. Each character has their own role in battle, which allows for diverse strategies. Class change : Noah is a Swordfighter, specializing in close-range attacks, while Mio is a Zephyr, drawing enemy attention while evading their strikes. Thus, each character has their own class with their own strengths. Progressing in the adventure, players can change characters’ classes, creating a customized party.

: Noah is a Swordfighter, specializing in close-range attacks, while Mio is a Zephyr, drawing enemy attention while evading their strikes. Thus, each character has their own class with their own strengths. Progressing in the adventure, players can change characters’ classes, creating a customized party. New Interlink system: Each of the tag-team pairs – Noah and Mio, Lanz and Sena, Eunie and Taion – can make use of the Interlink system if certain conditions are met. They will then combine into a giant form called Ouroboros. Each Ouroboros has its own powerful move set, and deciding when to transform can be the key to winning a battle.

