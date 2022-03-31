E3 2022 Has Been Cancelled - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 958 Views
The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) in an e-mail announced it has decided to cancel E3 2022.
Previously, the ESA said E3 this year would be once again online only due to concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Just got an email... It's official, E3 digital is official cancelled for 2022. Lots of mixed feelings about this...— Will Powers 🛫 NYC (@WillJPowers) March 31, 2022
Geoff Keighley, the creator and host of The Game Awards and Summer Game Fest, in January announced Summer Game Fest will once again return in Summer 2022.
You can sign-up for updates on Summer Game Fest 2022 on the official website here.
WHAT!!!???
I thought April Fools was tomorrow?
This has got to be a joke, right?
I know that there has been a lot of "Oh well, who cares about E3" from people over the last few years but it has been the "superbowl" of our industry for quite some time and has brought in tons of gamers all around the globe into one venue to celebrate and get hyped over what we all love and enjoy.
I know the "powers that be" behind the scenes are saying that they are going to focus on 2023 but with something like this I wouldn't be surprised if it never comes back.
I watched my first E3 back in 2012, and it became a tradition to me. I like to watch the trailers, the announcements and the updates. I also like to share opinions with my friends.
I know a lot of people don't care about E3 anymore, but I still do. That was sad news to me.
I really hate this. Now instead of 4 days jam packed with announcements, we will have publishers spreading their announcements across like 3 or 4 months like they did in 2020, watch and see.
I remember all the way back in 2014 when nintendo backed out of live press conferences, and started doing theor pre recorded nintendo directs, the gaming customer base stated that nintendo was done, the company was going 3rd party, nintendo were fools for not fully participating in "the biggest gaming event" the gaming industry has.
Fast forward to 2022, nintendo is still here and the future of E3 is in question
That's too bad. My guess is it never comes back. I always liked the big news dump that came along with it. But, I guess times have changed and we'll all have to change with them.
Been dead for months. They cancelled "in person" 3 months ago.
They never actually ever announced "online only".
https://www.ign.com/articles/e3-2022-cancels-in-person-event-digital-show-uncertain
"Its 2022 show never had firm dates set and was never on the official LACC calendar, despite past shows’ physical and digital being scheduled over a year in advance"
I've been saying it for years. E3 was dying and E3 is now dead. E3 outlived its usefulness. Each year was already cluttered with big gaming conferences but Nintendo led the charge going all digital. Then slowly after that more followed. Last few years people complained how bad each E3 was and esp last year as a digital event. Aside from Nintendo, no one had jack shit to show. E3 was fun in the 2000s even if it was still slightly more business-focused with sales charts.
That sucks. Despite what people say E3 was something I genuinely looked forward to every year. But I understand why though. Hopefully we still get Nintendo's E3 Direct around the same time.
Nobody talks or cares about covid anymore. This joke is not funny.
Won't miss it. But if they made it digital before not sure why they are cancelling, no sponsors?
Probably this and the fact that most companies are either doing their own thing, merged with another company, have other issues going on, or just always get lauded for lack of content.