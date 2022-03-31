E3 2022 Has Been Cancelled - News

/ 958 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) in an e-mail announced it has decided to cancel E3 2022.

Previously, the ESA said E3 this year would be once again online only due to concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Just got an email... It's official, E3 digital is official cancelled for 2022. Lots of mixed feelings about this... — Will Powers 🛫 NYC (@WillJPowers) March 31, 2022

Geoff Keighley, the creator and host of The Game Awards and Summer Game Fest, in January announced Summer Game Fest will once again return in Summer 2022.

You can sign-up for updates on Summer Game Fest 2022 on the official website here.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles