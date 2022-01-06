Summer Game Fest Returns in Summer 2022 - News

Geoff Keighley, host and creator of The Game Awards and Summer Game Fest, announced via Twitter Summer Game Fest will once again return in Summer 2022.

You can sign-up for updates on Summer Game Fest 2022 on the official website here.

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) earlier today announced the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) will once again be online only in 2022 due to concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.

