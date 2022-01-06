Summer Game Fest Returns in Summer 2022 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 222 Views
Geoff Keighley, host and creator of The Game Awards and Summer Game Fest, announced via Twitter Summer Game Fest will once again return in Summer 2022.
You can sign-up for updates on Summer Game Fest 2022 on the official website here.
January 6, 2022
The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) earlier today announced the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) will once again be online only in 2022 due to concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Cancelled in 3... 2...
All joking aside I will give Geoff some credit. He managed to still pull off the VGAs despite all these crazy restrictions albeit a slightly downgraded version.
I'm just glad we got what we got a few months back because the previous year was absolutely the lowest point in VGA history; who can forget Neil Druckmann accepting an award for TLOU2 with that other person behind a screen window... just, wow. This is the world we are in, huh.
Anyway, I hope Summer Game Fest goes off without any issues but seeing as how we now have news today of E3 remaining completely online anything is in the cards. Let's just hope it doesn't get cancelled.
-LET'S HOPE NOT... NINJA APPROVED-