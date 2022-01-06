E3 2022 Will Once Again Be Online Only - News

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) in a statement sent to GamesBeat announced the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) will once again be online only in 2022 due to concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Due to the ongoing health risks surrounding COVID-19 and its potential impact on the safety of exhibitors and attendees, E3 will not be held in person in 2022," the ESA said. "We are nonetheless excited about the future of E3 and look forward to announcing more details soon."

E3 2021 was also held online in June 2021, following a cancellation in 2020. There are no exact dates yet for E3 2022.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

