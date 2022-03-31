nDreams Developing 'Next-Gen Games for PSVR2' - News

Publisher and developer nDreams announced it has received a $35 million investment Aonic Group and it is development next-generation games for Sony's upcoming virtual reality headset, the PlayStation VR2.

"Despite our list of award-winning titles released over the past two years, including the likes of Phantom: Covert Ops, Fracked, and Far Cry: Dive Into Insanity, our strongest line-up is still ahead of us with exciting future projects already in development, including next-gen games for the much anticipated PlayStation VR2," reads the press release from nDreams.

"Our third-party publishing initiative was announced last year, and is designed to support, fund and publish VR games from indie developers."

Sony Interactive Entertainment boss Jim Ryan in January 2022 announced the next-generation virtual reality headset from PlayStation will be called PlayStation VR2 and the controllers will be called PlayStation VR Sense Controllers.

