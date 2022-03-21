Dying Light Next-Gen Update Out Now for Xbox Series X|S - News

Techland released the next-generation patch for Dying Light on the PlayStation 5 earlier this month. The update is now available for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One X.

The update on the Xbox Series X adds a Performance mode that has the game run at 60 FPS in 1080p, the Balanced mode targets 60 FPS in 1440p, and the Quality mode runs at 30 FPS in 4K resolution.

The update on the Xbox Series S and Xbox One X adds a Performance mode that has the game run at 30 FPS in 1080p and a Quality mode that targets 30 FPS in 1440p. There is also a new networking utilizing the EOS solution.

Dying Light 1 next-gen patch is here!

We've added two videos modes on Xbox Series S and Xbox One X, and three video modes on Xbox Series X!

Access them in the options menu! pic.twitter.com/0odPnuFeFm — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) March 21, 2022

Read the patch notes on the Xbox Series X|S version of the next-gen update below:

Xbox Series X

Performance mode – 60fps in full HD

Balanced mode – targeting 60fps in QHD

Quality mode – 30fps in 4K

Xbox Series S / Xbox One X

Performance mode – 30fps in full HD

Quality mode – targeting 30fps in QHD

Introduces new networking utilizing the EOS solution

