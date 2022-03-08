Dying Light Next-Gen Update Out Now for PS5 - News

posted 4 hours ago

Techland announced the next-generation patch for Dying Light on the PlayStation 5 is now available. It will release "soon" on the Xbox Series X|S.

The next-gen upgrade for the PS5 comes with three available video modes. The performance mode runs at 1080p and 60 FPS, the quality mode runs at 4K and 30 FPS, while Balanced mode runs at 1440p with a targeted 60 FPS.

PlayStation 4 Pro players will also see a boost to the game with this update. It has an improved 30 FPS cap on PS4 Pro and a new networking utilizing the EOS solution.

Console players! A next-gen patch has come to PlayStation, bringing quality improvements and enhancing your gameplay experience even more! Try out the new video modes and enjoy the increased view distance while parkouring through Harran!

Coming to Xbox soon! Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/PyJq0jSgCw — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) March 8, 2022

The sequel, Dying Light 2 Stay Human, is now available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

